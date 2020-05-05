World War Z Update 1.16 Is Live, GOTY And Marseille DLC

A brand new patch went live for World War Z on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. With World War Z Update 1.16, you will find that the developers finally released the GOTY edition; and they added the Marseille Episode DLC with 3 additional levels, its own story, and 4 new characters. Something else is that they added a new Classic Bullpup Rifle and its variants to all levels for all players.

World War Z is a third-person action and survival game developed by Saber Interactive that was adapted from Max Brooks’ novel to a video game. Enhancing the online cooperation, the title invites us to fight against hordes of zombies in different parts of the globe. Below you will find the complete list of all World War Z Update 1.16 patch notes.

Added Marseille Episode DLC with 3 new levels, its own story and 4 new characters (included for Season Pass owners).

Added Last Aid weapon skin pack DLC (included for Season Pass owners). Weapons: Added new Classic Bullpup Rifle and its variants to all levels for all players.

Fixed several gameplay crashes. Levels: Fixed some gameplay bugs that were causing inability to progress in levels thanks to this World War Z patch.

I remind you that Saber Interactive and Mad Dog Games’ World War Z released on April 16, 2019 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.