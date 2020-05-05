Valorant Mobile and PS4 Editions Are In Development

Riot Games’ Valorant is now in Beta, counting thousands of fans already throughout the world. Although the game is only available on PC right now, there are indications showing that it won’t be for long. Apparently, Valorant is coming to PS4 and mobile devices too.

The news comes from Valorant leaker @ValorantLeaked on Twitter, claiming that he found files pointing to a PS4 edition inside the Valorant game files. Riot Games has said that their focus is on the PC version of the game for the moment. However, they also said that they’re open to exploring opportunities for other platforms. Since the developers are already working on mobile editions for League of Legends, Legends of Runetera and Teamfight Tactics, with the latter two being already live, it wouldn’t be far-fetched to believe that there’s something more coming.

A couple of weeks back, a fan found working mobile controls inside the Valorant beta for PC. Now, we have more leaks claiming that information on Android and iOS editions are also in works. Whether this is true or not, remains to be seen.

As for the PS4 edition of Valorant, Dintol has reached out to ValorantLeaked, who provided more information. As the source reports, there is significant potential for Valorant to come to other platforms including PS4, iOS and Android.

Up until now, Riot Games has been hiring people to take control of console games. The team is already looking into League of Legends for PS4, Xbox One and possibly Nintendo Switch. Could Valorant be the next in line?

What comes as a surprise is that we have no reports about an Xbox One version of Valorant coming. If all other platforms are to get support, then it’s almost certain that Microsoft’s console will too. For the time being, we’ll have to settle for Valorant on PC.