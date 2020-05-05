Torchlight 3 On PS5 & Xbox Series X Will Have To Wait

Torchlight 3 will be releasing just a few months before the launch of next-generation consoles provided that schedules are kept and there are no delays. The much-awaited new installment in the franchise currently has all hands on deck for current-generation consoles and PC. Once those platforms are done, can Torchlight 3 be expected to land on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X as well?

Speaking with SegmentNext in a recent interview, developer Echtra Games stated that it would be willing to consider a next-generation release.

However, right now, all focus and resources remain dedicated to getting Torchlight 3 ready for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Hence, even if the developer decides to “explore” any other platforms, they will have to wait until Echtra Games is happy with how Torchlight 3 is running on the aforementioned confirmed platforms.

While we would like to explore these opportunities, we are currently solely focused on refining Torchlight 3’s gameplay on PC and the current generation of consoles.

Torchlight 3 remains in closed beta for now and will officially release for PC via Steam later in the year, with PlayStation 4 and Xbox One release following afterwards. Those interested can add the game to their wishlist and be notified when pre-orders start. Despite the rampaging COVID-19, Echtra Games is still confident of a 2020 release window.

Elsewhere in the same interview, Echtra Games confirmed that Torchlight 3 will release with nearly 300 different props for players to decorate their forts with. Since the in-game store was removed during the shift from a free-to-play Torchlight Frontiers, there will be no props stuck behind an overwhelming paywall that encourages players to pull out their wallets.

Hence, players can forget about microtransactions being a problem. Everything in Torchlight 3 can either be earned or unlocked through the old fashioned way: playing the campaign, doing quests, looting, and completing contracts, a battle pass-like system that will use accrued Fame to unlock rewards.