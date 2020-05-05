RimWorld Update 1.1.2624 Is Out, Powers Up Deep Drilling

Ludeon Studios’ RimWorld has received a brand new patch. This patch is now available on PC (Steam). You will find that with RimWorld Update 1.1.2624, the developers made tunings designed to move deep drilling from the lategame towards the midgame and make them more viable for marginal drilling projects. They also made some important fixes to the base game and Royalty expansion.

RimWorld is a sandbox-like survival and management game, where you have to colonize a territory. Diplomacy, the arts, psychology, commerce, and combat, form the set of tools that you have to use for your society to develop. Below you will see some important patch notes regarding RimWorld Update 1.1.2624.

Defeating a mech cluster now gives a mood boost to all player pawns on the same map.

Reduce work cost of smelting metal from slag from 1600 to 800 (to help reduce clutter).

Reduce uranium slug turret cost per shot from 4 to 3 and increase its damage from 45 to 50.

Butchered cenitpedes now yield 10 plasteel when shredded, modified by difficulty and pawn skill.

Crashed ship parts now drop an advanced component.

Plasteel no longer burns.

Reduced commonality of mechanoid raids at high points levels thanks to this RimWorld patch.

Reduced deep drilling research cost from 4000 to 1000 and moved from multi-analyzer tier to microelectronics tier.

Reduced cost of deep drill from 200 steel and 4 components to 100 steel and 2 components.

Reduced cost of ground-penetrating scanner from 2 advanced components, 6 components, and 200 steel to 1 advanced component, 4 components, and 150 steel.

Increased deep drill yield for steel, plasteel, uranium, silver, and jade. Reduced yield for gold.

Reduced max deep lump size for gold, and jade, and steel.

Reduced deep drill power consumption from 300W to 200W thanks to this RimWorld patch.

Deep drill can now extract from the 21 closest cells instead of only the 9 closest.

Imperial settlements offer more psytrainers.

Mechs created by the mech assembler mechs now defend the cluster instead of attacking.

Mech assembler now shuts down after spawning 4 mechs.

Double the effect of pain focus.

Seperated deep drilling speed from mining speed. Drill arm now affects deep drilling speed less than normal mining speed.

Tune monument size and construction time.

Are you eager to see more details regarding this patch? Here you will find the complete list of all RimWorld Update 1.1.2624 patch notes. Take note that Ludeon Studios’ RimWorld released on October 17, 2018 for PC.