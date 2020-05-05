Red Dead Redemption 2 Title Update 1.19 Is Out, Improvements And Fixes

Rockstar Games’ Red Dead Redemption 2 has received a brand new patch. This patch is now only available on PC. You will find that with Red Dead Redemption 2 Title Update 1.19, the developers have made various important improvements and bug fixes. Something else that stands out in this patch is that they fixed a lighting issue that caused graphical artifacts to appear around distant trees on some system configurations while MSAA was active.

This is the sequel to the acclaimed Red Dead Redemption of 2010 and the 3rd part of the saga, which began in 2004 as Red Dead Revolver. It takes us to the wild west to become an outlaw gunman in a great story scenario. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Red Dead Redemption 2 Title Update 1.19.

Improved texture rendering at the Medium and High quality settings, so the game will now show a higher level of texture detail without impacting framerate or requiring more system resources.

Increased the maximum range of the TAA Sharpening graphics setting, allowing players to make the game appear less blurry and match the quality available with external driver solutions.

Fixed an issue that caused some system configurations to misreport the amount of free video memory available for the game to use.

Fixed caching issues that caused graphical issues and missing UI that occurred after upgrading a system’s graphics card thanks to this Red Dead Redemption 2 patch.

Fixed a rendering issue with shimmering/flickering textures near campfires when Parallax Occlusion Mapping was set to Ultra quality.

Fixed a lighting issue that caused blocky shadow textures around the player that could occur on some systems while Parallax Occlusion Mapping was set to Ultra quality.

Fixed an issue that prevented cloud transition screens from displaying on death/respawn when the system is low on video memory.

Fixed an issue with occlusion checks that could occur when running with DirectX 12, which prevented progress on some Story Mode missions thanks to this Red Dead Redemption 2 patch.

Fixed a lighting issue that caused graphical artifacts to appear around distant trees on some system configurations while MSAA was active.

Fixed a lighting issue that caused flickering snow particle effects on some system configurations with multiple graphics cards.

Fixed a water rendering issue that caused flickering when running with DirectX 12 and having the Water Reflection / Refraction Quality levels set to Low.

Here you will find the complete list of all Red Dead Redemption 2 Title Update 1.19 patch notes. I remind you that Rockstar Games’ Red Dead Redemption 2 released on October 26, 2018 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One; November 5, 2019 on PC; and November 19, 2019 on Google Stadia.