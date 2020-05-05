Prince of Persia 6 Domain Registered

A new game for Prince of Persia is not far from reality anymore as Ubisoft registers the domain name for its next addition. Much like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the company registers the name Prince of Persia 6 and the hype train is fueled and ready to go.

Rumors about a comeback for Prince of Persia isn’t only about a new game. Over the last year, we had rumors about remakes, sequels, and complete reboots. As with all rumors, we cannot believe what we hear on the internet. Now that Ubisoft registers the domain name for Prince of Persia 6, tables are turning. The name princeofpersia6.com is now under the Ubisoft name servers with a registered day of May 4th.

A couple of months back, insider John Harker from ResetEra has apparently let it slip that a Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy remake is also coming. While there hasn’t been any official confirmation from Ubisoft yet, he’s stated it in three different areas and also referred to For Honor’s Prince of Persia event.

In addition, a screenshot of what appears to be a new title for the franchise. The screenshot itself isn’t sharp enough to pose as evidence. However, it did bring Prince of Persia back into the spotlight.

Ubisoft registered the domain name for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla with the same provider (Gandi.net) a week ago. Only a day later the game was announced. Does this mean that the publisher will soon announce Prince of Persia 6 too? Note that we’re only a month away to publisher events for E3 month. Ubisoft might have something to announce by then. Given their slow start with several delays, the company will want to create some anticipation around its name with its upcoming titles. What else could we expect if not a dive back to the originals?