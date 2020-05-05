New Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater Game Coming This Year

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater is a constant when it comes to action games with fans all over the world waiting for a comeback. Thankfully, more and more rumors want a new game to be in development for the franchise. Recently, we got a lowkey confirmation that there’s indeed a new Tony Hawk’s title in development and it will release this year.

The news comes from Twitter leak sensation Nibellion, posting a clip from famous skateboarder Jason Dill. In the clip, Dill confirms that there’s a new Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater game in the works. We don’t know if this comes as an official announcement or an “oopsie” but the news is big. The new Tony Hawk’s title will include a song by Dill in its soundtrack. This is basically the main point of his statement right there.

Right now, there’s no clear picture of what the new Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater will be. Many presume that it will be a reboot of the franchise and it makes sense. Rumors of remasters for the previous titles are also on the table. Since the closure of Neversoft, the franchise as we knew it went dormant.

Given the current rise in video game titles in production, a reboot would bring the franchise back to its glory. Some might wonder though, do we really want a new Tony Hawk’s game? The franchise left its mark in the video game history, in an era when skateboard was at its apex. It’s hard not to think that if we get a reboot we might end up with more disappointment than excitement.

For what it’s worth, we don’t know when Activision will be ready to announce the new Tony Hawk’s Pro Skate game. We’ll most likely be able to play it on Playstation 4 and Xbox One. We hope that we’ll get a PC version of it too, while a Nintendo Switch port could also be a possibility.