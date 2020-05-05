Mortal Kombat 11 DLC Revealed By Playstation Brazil

Mortal Kombat 11 is far from over as information about a new piece of DLC pops up. Playstation Brazil might just have leaked a new trailer for the next expansion for the game, which seems to have story content amongst others.

As far as we knew, the ending of Mortal Kombat 11 offered closure to the franchise. The bloodiest fighting series to ever release seems to have come to an end. Its DLC up until now are gameplay-based, including new characters. The new Mortal Kombat 11 DLC trailer though, seems to be more about the story than anything else. The trailer was released by Playstation Brazil and it includes Shang Tsung and Liu Kang amongst others.

As expected, the comment section of the post is full of wondering fans since the trailer seems to be opening a whole new dimension. Are Netherrealm Studios rebooting the franchise or just adding a final chapter to it? Fighting games mostly rely on gameplay to become successful. Mortal Kombat’s formula though includes an expanding universe with action and a magnificent story behind it. We could be stretching our luck here but it wouldn’t surprise us if the trailer is meant for a completely new game.

On the other hand, data-mine results suggest that Mortal Kombat 11 will be getting 11 more characters. The NetherRealm Studios game reportedly has 42 character slots 11 of which are still empty. This means that the trailer serves that purpose. We see 3 characters emerge from a portal, which could easily mean new characters joining the roster.

It all comes down to Warner Bros and Netherrealms making the announcement. It won’t be long for that to happen. The trailer suggests that the official announcement for the supposed Mortal Kombat 11 DLC is tomorrow, May 6th. The masks are falling and we can’t wait to see what faces we’ll see behind them.