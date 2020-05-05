“Hard Not To Be Impressed By DualSense,” Says Team17

Team17 is yet another known developer that has nothing but praise for the newly revealed DualSense wireless controller for PlayStation 5.

In a cover story for the latest edition of the Official PlayStation Magazine, Max Everingham, head of publishing at Team17, was quoted to state that DualSense features “an impressive and bewildering array of advanced technology.”

While pointing out the new haptic feedback and adaptive triggers in particular, Everingham expressed an interest for Team17, best known for the Worms franchise, to enhance its games on PlayStation 5 in the near future.

Games controllers these days pack in an impressive and bewildering array of advanced technology – it’s hard not to be impressed by the DualSense and I’m really excited to see how the haptic

feedback and adaptive triggers in particular enhance the gaming experience.

Last month, Team17 began teasing a new Worms game that will expectedly release sometime throughout 2020. The developer has not provided any details but has noted that the new installment will be nothing like its predecessors. There will be “new worms, new ways to play” — according to Team17. Perhaps the developer will consider incorporating the new DualSense features to enhance the new Worms game. Anything is possible at this point.

DualSense can offer varying levels of resistance so that players can differentiate between different in-game actions like pulling an arrow or firing a machine gun. TeamKill Media, for example, recently stated in an interview that its survival horror game Quantum Error could use the controller to have players feel the tension while prying open a door with a halligan bar. Creepy Jar of Green Hell, as another example, has also noted that the haptic feedback, as well as other features, of DualSense will “multiply the immersion of gameplay.”