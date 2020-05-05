Final Fantasy 7 Remake 2 Is Currently In Planning Stages

Final Fantasy 7 Remake 2 is apparently already in the planning stages, even though Final Fantasy 7 Remake is only around a month old at this point. Nothing is apparently solid yet, but it may be more difficult to make than the first part, as it focuses on the period after Midgar.

In the original Final Fantasy 7, Midgar is the game’s starting point, where the hunt for Sephiroth and the fight against Shinra really get going. However, after you escape from Shinra Tower, the story opens up greatly into a much wider world full of places to explore and people to meet.

For instance, three different party characters, Yuffie, Vincent Valentine, and Cid, all join the party at this point. There are also a large number of story moments, more towns and cities to explore, and fitting all of that in will be a significant challenge to Square Enix.

While it’s already been acknowledged that the remake will have multiple parts to it, Final Fantasy 7 Remake 2 will be the place where that’s truly put to the test, as Square Enix must now do a lot more to flesh out the world of Final Fantasy 7.

Midgar was already fleshed out into being a 60-hour game through a huge amount of expansion, so subsequent parts may very well have a similar way that Square Enix could expand them, much like how a large part of Final Fantasy 15 and other open-world focused Final Fantasy games have done their own open worlds.

Along with making the game bigger, Final Fantasy 7 Remake 2 also might gets its gameplay enhanced in some way, according to a statement by Teruki Endo, who handled the battle system for the first part of the remake.

Considering it’s likely going to be a while before we actually get the next part of the Final Fantasy 7 story, we’ll just have to wait and see what Square Enix ends up doing before we start jumping to conclusions.