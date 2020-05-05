Dead by Daylight Update 1.91 (3.7.1) Released, Various Bug Fixes

Dead by Daylight has received some important updates in the form of Update 1.91. This patch is now available on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. You will see that with Dead by Daylight Update 1.91 (3.7.1), the developers made various important bug fixes. Something else is that they fixed an issue that could cause a Survivor to crash when being sacrificed while using the perk Sole Survivor.

Dead by Daylight offers gameplay based on asymmetric multiplayer terror in which a user embodies a murderer and others must survive. The killer plays in the first person and has great skills and powers. Survivors, on the other hand, play in the third person, thus obtaining a better field of vision, and receiving incentives to collaborate with each other to try to escape from certain death. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Dead by Daylight Update 1.91 (3.7.1).

Fixed an issue that could cause Survivors to fall out of world when escaping a trial and transitioning to the match result screen.

Fixed an issue that allowed Survivors to vault while staggered after falling.

The Oni: Fixed an issue that caused the grab animation to trigger twice when picking up a survivor in Blood Fuiry mode.

The Huntress: Fixed an issue that caused the camera to reset incorrectly when putting away a hatchet.

The Huntress: Fixed an issue that failed to award bonus Deviousness points when hitting a Survivor with a hatchet.

The Oni: Fixed an issue that caused the Oni’s Kanobo to float briefly when he transitions to Demon Mode.

Fixed an issue that could cause the Killer to hang when the match start timer reaches zero thanks to this Dead by Daylight patch.

Fixed an animation issue that caused the Killer to be offset when performing a Mori on a Survivor that is quickly spinning.

Thompson House: Fixed invisible collisions in the Farmhouse.

Fixed an issue that failed to award the Unlimited Entity-Wide charm.

Fixed an issue that caused the Insidious perk icon to not be dimmed when the effect is inactive.

Fixed an issue that could cause a Survivor to crash when being sacrificed while using the perk Sole Survivor.

Fixed an issue that failed to display the EULA website after confirming that the user is older than 18.

Here you will find the complete list of all Dead by Daylight Update 1.91 (3.7.1) patch notes. I remind you that Behaviour Interactive’s Dead by Daylight released on June 2016 for PC; in June 2017 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One; and on September 24, 2019 Nintendo Switch.