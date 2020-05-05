CSGO 05/04/2020 Update (v1100) Released, Improvements And Fixes

CSGO has received some important updates for May 5, 2020. This patch is now available on PC (Steam). You will see that with CSGO 05/04/2020 Update (v1100), the developers added kill feed icons for blind shooter, kills through smoke, and no scope sniper kills. They also added the ability to purchase coupon items from Steam Store, they added 1v1 warmup arena for Wingman mode, and more.

Counter Strike: Global Offensive (or simply CSGO) is a first-person shooter action video game. Fourth installment of the Valve saga, CSGO repeats the usual approach: two teams, terrorists and anti-terrorists, fighting each other to meet objectives such as planting / deactivating a bomb. It is the most popular multiplayer FPS among eSports and has dedicated servers as well as custom games where you can enjoy many game modes. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding CSGO 05/04/2020 Update (v1100).

Added kill feed icons for blind shooter, kills through smoke, and no scope sniper kills; all kill feed icons feature the bullet on the same line.

When spawn immunity time is set to a negative value then spawning players will not have immunity even during warmup period.

Fully disabled player immunity in 1v1 Wingman warmup period arenas, and added logic to clear blood decals for each encounter.

sv_pure servers will now kick clients that have loaded asset files into game memory from files not present on game server filesystem thanks to this CSGO patch.

Fixed showing observed player crosshair in the editor menu.

Fixed strings on crosshair import dialog being truncated in some languages.

Fixed crosshair codes storing incorrect values for values out of range.

Updated third person pose for G3SG1, and taught Terrorists a better way to hold AUG in the buy menu.

To welcome the sunny weather outside, switched main menu movie scenery to Nuke.

Added ability to purchase coupon items from Steam Store thanks to this CSGO patch.

In-game blog will now render in Greek if game interface is set to Greek language.

Fixed prediction errors occurring sometimes when crouch-walking or in noclip mode as listen server host.

Enabled animation blending for chickens.

Updated several agent voice lines for Perfect World version of the game.

Optimized textures for separatists player models.

Several stability fixes.

Here you will find the complete list of all CSGO 05/04/2020 Update (v1100) patch notes. I remind you that Valve and Hidden Path Entertainment’s Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CSGO) released on August 21, 2012 for PC, PS3, and Xbox 360.