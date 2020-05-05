Call Of Duty: Warzone’s Long Matchmaking Times Will Be Fixed Soon

The worldwide servers of Call of Duty: Warzone have been suffering greatly for the past week and remain a complete mess at the time of writing.

Ever since the last major patch update was released, a growing number of players have been experiencing long matchmaking times in Warzone. The pre-match lobbies have been facing difficulties as well in finding players as it has become common for the pre-match timer to reset a few times while the server tries to fill in the empty slots. Thankfully, the issue will be resolved soon.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, co-design multiplayer director Joe Cecot confirmed that Infinity Ward has identified the root cause behind the extended matchmaking and a fix is currently in the works. Cecot never mentioned when the fix will go live but presumably, it will be soon as is the case with every hot-fix.

Problem identified. Working on a fix — Joe Cecot (@JoeCecot) May 4, 2020

There are also other issues plaguing Warzone right now. The main screen, for example, sometimes refuses to show particular characters of a party. Logging into the game has become slower as well, which probably has to do with the aforementioned server-related concerns. The menu navigation has become sluggish for most players and then there are the random crashes in Warzone that have become too common for comfort. In addition, servers sometimes result in packet loss, choppy gameplay, and high latencies. Something has gone terribly wrong since the last patch update was released. Hopefully, Infinity Ward will be looking into each one of those issues and soon.

Elsewhere, the same patch update was recently data-mined to uncover around a dozen different playlists that are yet to release for Warzone. They include a Classic Battle Royale that removes cash, contracts, loadouts, respawns, and the gulag; Mo Gulag Mo Problems that removes buy-backs; Bring Your Own Loadout that allows players to start with their chosen loadouts like in Plunder; and more.

Unfortunately, the leak made no mention of duos coming to Warzone anytime soon. That particular playlist has been highly wished for since the start and was speculated to be part of the ongoing third season. Infinity Ward will hopefully take the request into consideration soon.