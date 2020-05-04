Unreal Engine 4.25 Brings Xbox Series X Support

Epic Games announces that the Unreal engine is getting support for next-gen video game development. In a new video, the company showcases Unreal Engine 4.25, which supports Xbox Series X and, presumably, Playstation 5. Ray-tracing and enhancements to current animation and texture features will give developers what they need to start making next-gen games.

The 1-hour preview Epic Games provided for Unreal Engine 4.25 update includes demos of ray tracing and the new rendering system that Epic implements into the base build. Their Road Map also states about ray tracing:

“We’re excited to announce that Unreal Engine’s ray tracing features are now ready for production! Development has continued over the past several releases to get us to this state, and we’ll continue to add new features and improve existing ones while maintaining stability and performance.”

Undeniably, ray-tracing is extremely important for Unreal Engine when it comes to Xbox Series X and Playstation 5 support. All major development engines must start looking into improvements for the next generation of consoles. The developers talked about the matter in the Unreal Engine 4.25 preview 7 video. Not all additions will come at once. Epic Games will add more and more features as time progresses.

We know for a fact that Hellblade 2 will be taking advantage of Unreal Engine’s new features for Xbox Series X and Playstation 5. If the game comes anywhere near its initial trailer, then the engine is as powerful as it gets for console development.

The Unreal Engine 4.25 update is currently in preview 7. We don’t know when its official release will be. However, Epic Games has made clear that it won’t be long before its launch. The update also includes updates to Niagara and general animation improvements to experimental Insights, native LiDAR Point Cloud support, and more, as the developers explain. We can’t wait to see what studios will be able to achieve with such tech-savvy features.