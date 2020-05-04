Torchlight 3’s Fort Decorations Will Be Mostly Free

Torchlight 3 will allow players to build and upgrade their very own forts with various structures for gameplay-related buffs and services. Since they will serve as a personal player-hub, players will also be able to decorate their forts in hundreds of ways to call them home. What players need to know is that majority of those decorative items will be free and not locked behind microtransactions.

Speaking with SegmentNext in a recent interview, developer Echtra Games confirmed that Torchlight 3 will release with nearly 300 different props for players to decorate their forts with. Since the in-game store was removed during the shift from a free-to-play Torchlight Frontiers, there will be no props stuck behind an overwhelming paywall that encourages players to pull out their wallets.

However, not every decoration will be accessible at the start. Many of them will have to be earned or unlocked through the campaign by looting or completing quests. There will possibly be some props that the developer gives away for exclusive reasons such as to players who participated in the alpha and beta testing or in a future in-game event. Majorly though, the decorations will be free.

Do note that Echtra Games will be bundling new decorations for forts with contracts, a battle pass-like system in Torchlight 3 that will use accrued Fame to unlock rewards. The best part is that contracts will be free as well for those willing to put in long gameplay hours. In addition, contracts will not be tied to a single character on an account, meaning that players can complete contracts with all of their characters to decorate all of their forts for free.

In Torchlight 3, the fort is a center for account-level progression, an opportunity for creative expression, a camp for crafting and storage and a pit stop for other players. We have almost 300 different props that a player can arrange around their fort. As we shifted from F2P play to a premium game, we’ve completely removed our in-game store. We might do some partnerships where we give away fort props, and Alpha / Beta players get a special prop. The rest are available to be earned in the game through quests, item drops and our contract (battle pass) system.

Torchlight 3 is all about taking the franchise “back to its roots” and hence, will feature a linear progression system, as well as other gameplay elements, similar to the first two installments. The developer has called it a “true sequel” in every manner.

Torchlight 3 will officially release on PC via Steam later in the year for an undisclosed price. Those interested can add the game to their wishlist and be notified when pre-orders start. Despite the rampaging COVID-19, Echtra Games is still confident of a 2020 release window.