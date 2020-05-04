Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Update 1.09 Is Live, Free Content Update

A brand new patch went live for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. With Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Update 1.09, you will find that the developers released a free content update. They also added new cosmetics, a New Journey + mode, a Meditation Training mode, quite a few important accessibility improvements, and some additional tweaks and bug fixes.

This is an action and adventure game that takes us to a troubled time in the SW chronology. The game invites us to embody a Jedi who has remained hidden. Our mission is to survive the newly founded Galactic Empire, fighting against the Inquisitors and discovering more of the fragmented Jedi Order. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Update 1.09.

Meditation Training

Meditation Training is the biggest part of this update and is a new game mode hub that can be accessed from the Meditation points found throughout the game. In it, you’ll be able to face off against all enemies, including bosses, in two different modes: Combat Challenges and the Battle Grid.

New Journey +

A common request we got was for a way to replay Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order while carrying some things over. The core experience of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order revolves around Cal’s growth and learning (and relearning) his abilities as he restores his connection to the Force and overcomes his traumas. For this mode, we think we’ve found a good balance between what to carry over while still allowing Cal to discover abilities on his journey.

Accessibility Improvements

Accessibility is something we really care about. After the launch of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order we got some great feedback on how we could make the game even more accessible. At the core of every Respawn game, we want them to feel good to play, and we want them to feel good for every kind of gamer. To better meet that goal, we’ve added some additional accessibility options that we hope can help more players enjoy Cal’s story.

The download and install size on the PlayStation 4 is around 1.14 GB, but the size may differ depending on the platform you are using. Here you will find the complete list of all Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Update 1.09 patch notes. I remind you that EA and Respawn Entertainment’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order released on November 15, 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.