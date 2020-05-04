STALKER 2 Development Going “According To Plan” Despite COVID-19

Shortly after STALKER 2 was announced, developer GSC Game World had to completely shift to remote development due to COVID-19. The ongoing pandemic affected pretty much every single schedule out there for all in-development games but seeing how the highly anticipated post-apocalyptic sequel just entered development, many were concerned that STALKER 2 would be impacted the most. It turns out that everything is running fine, at least for the time being.

Speaking with Cybersport.ru in a recent interview, press manager Zakhar Bocharov pointed out that while games like Death Stranding on PC have been delayed, games like Cyberpunk 2077 are still on schedule. As such, “everything is going according to development plan” for STALKER 2 “and even faster in some aspects” — Bocharov refrained from clarifying further just how.

At the same time, Final Fantasy VII Remake is out on time and Cyberpunk 2077 still has a September release date. I don’t see a trend here yet. Absolutely all game companies find themselves in an equally unexpected situation. For a number of mainly internal reasons, they all manage in their own way.

It was just a month back when GSC Game World began teasing STALKER 2 with a concept art that focused on on a group of rusting cars in a forest and a gravitational anomaly, one of the many different dangers in the Exclusion Zone. STALKER 2 has not received any in-game footage or screenshots as of yet and fair to say, it will be a while before the developer starts making reveals.

The few bits of details known for now are that the sequel will have support for “easy and accessible” modding. The game will also apparently be utilizing “all the best ideas that [GSC Game World] has” and STALKER 2 will be a completely different game from the original that was released more than a decade ago.

COVID-19 or not, GSC Game World expects STALKER 2 to still release sometime in 2021 for unknown platforms.