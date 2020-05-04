Path of Exile Update 1.48 (3.10.1F) Released, Delirium Improvements

Path of Exile has received some important updates in the form of Update 1.48. This patch is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. You will see that with Path of Exile Update 1.48 (3.10.1F), the developers once again made various Delirium improvements. They also made quite a few other important miscellaneous and skill improvements, and fixed a few annoying crashes.

Path of Exile is a free action and role-playing game that follows the “free to play” model to offer us a Diablo-like experience in which we must choose between a character class and then make it evolve wherever we want, while facing hordes of enemies in the dungeons of the game. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Path of Exile Update 1.48 (3.10.1F).

Many Map Bosses that have immunity phases now cause the Delirium mist to pause its movement during those periods of immunity. The general guideline for whether a boss will pause the mist’s movement is that in cases where there is nothing that you can be doing to progress the encounter, the mist will pause.

Delirium mist is now paused for 10 seconds after defeating a Betrayal Target (up from 5 seconds).

Delirium objects that spawn monsters when they are run over no longer deal damage in an area when triggered thanks to this Path of Exile patch.

Fixed performance degradation over time.

Fixed a bug where, due to rounding, monsters with the Legacy of Zeal bloodlines modifier could become immune to damage in Delirium mist.

Fixed a bug introduced in 3.10.1d where the chilling aura granted by the Chilling Presence cluster jewel notable no longer worked. This also fixes a similar issue with the Master of Fire cluster jewel notable.

Fixed a bug where shocks applied by the Cold Conduction cluster jewel notable had their magnitudes and duration inversed thanks to this Path of Exile patch.

Fixed a bug where Spectral Throw and Vaal Spectral Throw still pierced while you had the Kineticism cluster jewel keystone allocated.

Fixed an instance crash that could occur during the Shavronne / Brutus encounter in Act 6 and Tower Map.

Fixed an instance crash that could occur during The Shaper encounter.

Fixed one client crash that could occur when changing your Display Adapter.

The download and install size on the PS4 is 820 MB, but the size may differ depending on the platform. Are you eager to see more deets regarding this patch? Here you will find the complete list of Path of Exile Update 1.48 (3.10.1F) patch notes. I remind you that Grinding Gear Games’ Path of Exile was on sale since Oct 23, 2013 for PC, August 2017 for Xbox One, and March 2019 for PS4.