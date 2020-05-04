The Last Of Us 2 Development Ends, Game Has Finally Gone Gold

Naughty Dog boss Neil Druckmann took to Instagram today to announce that The Last Of Us 2 development is now over and the game has gone gold, putting it on track for release on its release date of June 19. This means that now Sony can start the process of getting discs ready to ship.

The Last Of Us 2 was originally supposed to come out at the tail end of this month in May, but due to the coronavirus causing logistical issues Naughty Dog elected to push it back in order to give them a few weeks to polish before they finally released the game.

While the celebration of being done isn’t as much of an event this time around on account of everyone being stuck in their homes on account of stay-at-home orders, it’s still a relief for Naughty Dog to finally be finished with the game for the time being.

The Last Of Us 2 development has been a long time coming ever since it was announced for the first time back in 2016. Since then we’ve gotten multiple trailers and gameplay previews, and even last week a huge leak that released a large portion of the game onto the internet.

Even though it’s still roughly a month and a half until the game releases, hopefully Naughty Dog can give us more trailers and gameplay to help get people more excited, since we haven’t seen very much of either in a good while.

We’ll just have to keep up with the official Playstation YouTube page and other gaming outlets to see if any new trailers will be coming out now that The Last Of Us 2 development is finished. In the meantime, if you hopefully haven’t already had the game spoiled for you somewhere on the internet, you can buy it exclusively on Playstation 4 on June 19