Did Insomniac Just Tease A New Resistance?

It will soon be a decade since the first-person shooter Resistance franchise went missing in action, but that long hiatus may be on the verge of ending.

Taking to Twitter on the weekend, Insomniac Games posted an image of the Chimera, terrifying alien creatures that inhabited Earth millions of years prior to mankind according to the Resistance lore. The developer has not followed up with anything more since then but many believe that Insomniac Games has already started teasing a new Resistance chapter, presumably for PlayStation 5.

Do you feel lucky, punk? pic.twitter.com/8EmQFbDHxa — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) May 2, 2020

Resistance: Fall of Man debuted as a launch title for PlayStation 3 in 2006. Two more sequels were released in 2008 and 2011 respectively for PlayStation 3 before the franchise was seemingly shelved. The third and last installment had the worst sales in the franchise even though the game launched to critical acclaim. However, many believe that the dipping sales pretty much sealed the fate of Resistance, at least in the eyes of Sony. The franchise never saw the light of day on PlayStation 4 and if Insomniac Games is really teasing a new next-generation entry, Resistance will have skipped an entire generation before returning on PlayStation 5.

Insomniac Games is also reportedly working on Spider-Man 2 for PlayStation 5. Last year, the developer posted job listings for a PlayStation exclusive game. The secretive project was undoubtedly for PlayStation 5 seeing how the next-generation is just around the corner and Sony would want Insomniac Games to be making a-listers for the next-generation platform rather than the existing one. At the time, it was pretty easy to say that the developer was working on anything but Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. However, now, with speculations about a new Resistance game, it begs to question if Insomniac Games was working on two projects instead of one.

Sony is set to launch PlayStation 5 in the holiday season of 2020. Besides Spider-Man 2, Sony is strongly speculated to have commissioned work on God of War 2 and Horizon: Zero Dawn 2 as well. Those sequels are also natural for the new next-generation console.