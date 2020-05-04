How Long Does It Take to Beat Streets of Rage 4?

Streets of Rage 4 is now available on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC, bringing gamers back to an era where hours of fun could fit into a floppy disk. Remember those? We almost forgot they existed. Streets of Rage 4 is short but sweet but how long exactly is it? Can you complete it in one sitting?

According to How Long to Beat, Streets of Rage is close to 4 hours of gameplay. More specifically, the main story comes to an average of 2 hours and 56 minutes. If you take extras into account, the Streets of Rage 4 is about 4 hours long. Besides that playtime though, there’s not much to do in the game. Imagine this as a dive into your childhood that won’t take up too much time. The same goes for co-op.

Overall, Streets of Rage is a retro experience that is not meant to be a flagship by no means. Its $25 price tag proves it. The list of games published by Dotemu on Steam is not short too. If you’re having a nostalgia moment, there’s the Double Dragon Trilogy, Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap, Sanitarium, and more. Note that the studio is also behind the development of the Metal Slug franchise as well as The Last Blade and Shock Troopers.

Streets of Rage 4 on PC comes with a variety of features. There are online PvP and Co-op as well as full controller support. For those in need of a dose of nostalgia, you get split-screen and share screen for co-op and remote play through Steam. There are 17 playable characters and 12 stages in total. This means that the story might be 4 hours, but you can stretch that playtime by trying out different playstyles. Last but not least, you get the opportunity to change between the modern and retro soundtrack of Streets of Rage 1 and 2, you might want to try that one out in a playthrough.