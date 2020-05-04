EA Play 2020 Set For Digital Showcase

Electronic Arts (EA) has decided to host EA Play 2020 as an all-digital event in light of public safety brought upon by the rampaging COVID-19.

According to an announcement made just now, EA Play 2020 will bring “world premieres, news, and more” on June 11 when the official stream goes live. Further details will be shared by the publisher in the coming weeks and those interested can keep tabs on the official website until then.

EA Play Live goes digital in 2020!

See you on June 11th at 4pm PST… World premieres, news and more! https://t.co/ShTNzjqJ3D pic.twitter.com/xqmYfGBWfs — Electronic Arts #stayandplay (@EA) May 4, 2020

While no games have been mentioned for EA Play 2020 at the time of writing, the publishing giant is knowingly sitting on a long list of upcoming projects. FIFA 21, Madden NFL 21, and NHL 21 are expected to make appearances, as well as a new sports game that EA has reportedly been working on — presumably, UFC 4.

EA is working on two Star Wars games right now: a sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and a “smaller, more unusual” Star Wars project. That latter game may possibly be getting announced since the former will not be seeing the light of day anytime soon. Not to forget that a new Battlefield 6 has been confirmed to push next-generation platforms somewhere in 2021. Suffice to say, that single gameplay reveal could possibly be the highlight of EA Play 2020.

Like previously, EA Play 2020 was supposed to take place alongside E3 2020 in the summers. However, E3 2020 had to be cancelled last month due to COVID-19. With safety concerns taking priority, and urgent warnings being sent out to the public, there was no choice but to cancel the show. EA Play 2020 was also thought to be getting postponed at the time. However, the publisher has decided to take a digital route instead for its pending announcements and reveals.