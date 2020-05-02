Sucker Punch Offers Ghost Of Tsushima PS4 Theme For Digital Deluxe, Collector’s Editions

With Ghost of Tsushima only a few months away from release, developer Sucker Punch is already unveiling various goodies that you can get by pre-ordering the game prior to release. The studio unveiled on Twitter a pair of Ghost of Tsushima PS4 themes, each for a different tier of the game.

The two different themes will be available in two different ways. The first theme, made in the style of a Japanese painting showing off a samurai facing off against Mongol warriors, is available should you buy the Digital Deluxe or Collector’s Editions of the game.

However, any version of the game that you pre-order, not just the Digital Deluxe and Collector’s versions, will also gain you a dynamic theme based on the game’s box art, showing protagonist Jin standing in a field of white plants with red flower petals swirling past him.

The Ghost of Tsushima PS4 theme will only be one of the most recent Playstation 4 themes that have been released for upcoming games. Such themes are often put out as pre-order bonuses or free promotional material for their games.

Since Ghost of Tsushima has been highly anticipated ever since E3 2018 when gameplay for it was first revealed, its popularity and anticipation is likely to go up now that we actually have a release date for it. A release date has been lacking since its initial announcement that it was delayed past 2019.

Either way, the game will likely have a good amount of competition considering that The Last Of Us 2 is also coming out around the same time this summer. Ghost of Tsushima launches on July 17 of this year exclusively for the PS4, while Last Of Us 2 launches June 19.

Either way, you can check out this link to see what the two different Ghost of Tsushima PS4 themes look like, and maybe pre-order the game yourself if you’re excited enough about it.