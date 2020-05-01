Why Are People Relating Deus Ex and Elon Musk?

Tesla founder Elon Musk is in the news again today, though it’s not for anything Tesla-related this time. Instead, people have been comparing him to the bad guy in the original Deus Ex games. However, that only brings up the question of how Deus Ex and Elon Musk connect with one another.

The answer is fairly simple. Like a number of rich people who rely on their workers coming in for them to make money, Elon Musk has previously railed against the social distancing and quarantine guidelines set down by the American government in response to the coronavirus, calling them “fascist” and akin to imprisonment.

Considering that the coronavirus has so far caused hundreds of thousands of deaths worldwide, and tens of thousands in the United States alone, anyone demanding the quarantines end before the pandemic dies out is asking for trouble.

The way that Deus Ex and Elon Musk connect, however, is that Elon Musk today changed his Twitter profile to the cover art of the original Deus Ex game. One of the major events that happens in the series (before the prequels starring Adam Jensen) is that an artificial virus is unleashed on the world by trillionaire Bob Page as a form of population control.

Along with that, the only cure to the virus in the game is being kept only for those who are “vital to the social order”, meaning the rich and powerful, government officials, military commanders, scientists, and the intellectual elite, much like those who are demanding the lower social classes go back to work in the real world.

Most people are comparing Deus Ex and Elon Musk by equating Musk to Bob Page, especially since Musk despite being a fan of the series is showing a startling lack of self-awareness in how much like Page he’s behaving at the moment.

Considering that a coronavirus vaccine is nowhere near complete yet it’s likely that this is not an early example of the Grey Death, but in the meantime everyone be sure to stick to your quarantine and social distancing guidelines as much as possible to protect yourselves. Also, the entire Deus Ex franchise is currently on sale on GOG.com.