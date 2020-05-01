The Last Of Us Part 2 Leakers Have Been Identified By Sony

The Last of Us Part 2 fell victim to a major leak earlier in the week where the latter portion of the narrative was plastered all across the internet. The footage was furthermore dissected to highlight significant spoilers that just made it a nightmare for publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment, developer Naughty Dog, and of course, the players.

In a statement issued to GamesIndustry just now, Sony has confirmed that the individuals responsible for leaking The Last of Us Part 2 have been identified. While their identifies have not been made public, Sony has clarified that they were not affiliated with either Sony or Naughty Dog.

There were rumors that the leak was a result of a disgruntled employee at Naughty Dog over payment issues. The rumors were never verified but were enough to put Naughty Dog in the crosshairs since a previous investigative report by Kotaku revealed the developer to be dealing internally with a serious case of long crunching hours. Sony has now put those rumors to rest since the ones who leaked The Last of Us Part 2 were not working at Naughty Dog.

Sony is now expected to file a class-action lawsuit against the perpetrators. The publisher was already discovered earlier today to have filed a patent that can block spoilers from reaching players on PlayStation 5. Basically, a system that refrains from sharing any information such as achievements or patch notes related to a game while players are progressing.

Incidentally, the leak happened right after The Last of Us Part 2 was revealed to be getting delayed due to COVID-19. The highly anticipated sequel was announced back in December 2016 and has since then been delayed twice. The game will now officially release exclusively for PlayStation 4 on June 19, 2020. Ghost of Tsushima, another highly anticipated game, was delayed as well due to COVID-19 and will now officially release exclusively for PlayStation 4 on July 17, 2020.