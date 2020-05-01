PS5 Store Interface Will Include Instant Demo Play Claims Rumor

A new rumor suggests that the PS5 Store Interface will apprently be getting a cool new feature that players will 100% appreciate. Much like what we’ve seen with Google Stadia and Youtube, the new Store Interface for the PS5 will be able to run Demos through streaming, without any download requirements. Undeniably, this is a huge step to buying games on consoles.

Imagine what players do right now when they want to buy a game. They scroll through hundreds of games, watch its trailer and if it is good then they might download the demo. Most times, we fall victim to great games not getting enough credit because we don’t give its demo a try. What if we could try out demos without downloading them? This is what Sony Interactive Entertainment seems to be doing if the rumor is true. The leak comes from Twitter account ConsoleTime and it reads:

PS5’s New PS Store User Interface Allows You to Browse & Try Every Game Instantly, Playable Within Seconds, With No Traditional Downloading Required, No Waiting, Before You Decide to Purchase the Full Game & Download It as Normal.

Truth is, we expected Playstation 5 to include such a feature since streaming is becoming more and more popular. Although nothing is certain, playing demos without downloading them will prove beneficial to both players and Sony. Purchases will most likely rise following the implementation of the new PPS5 store interface.

In related news, another rumor wants Sony Interactive Entertainment to be hosting a reveal event for PlayStation 5 on June 4th. During the showcase, the company will reveal some next-gen exclusives too.

Will we see Horizon Zero Dawn 2 getting a release date? What will the Playstation 5 look like in terms of design? It seems like we won’t have to wait more than a couple of months to find out.