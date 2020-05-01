Predator: Hunting Grounds Patch 1.06 Is Out, Various Bug Fixes

IllFonic and Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Predator: Hunting Grounds has received a brand new update. This update is now available on PlayStation 4 and PC. You will find that Predator: Hunting Grounds Patch 1.06 is about 360 MB in size. The developers made various general improvements and made quite a few fixes to maps, Fireteam, Predator, audio, and matchmaking.

Predator: Hunting Grounds is an asymmetric multiplayer video game in which a group of players controls the members of an elite team with tremendous firepower: shotguns, submachine guns, sniper rifles, etc., and another player will control the Predator, a stealthy and acrobatic killing machine with exotic alien technology, like the infamous plasma cannon. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Predator: Hunting Grounds Patch 1.06.

Reduced amount of Veritanium received when obtaining a duplicate item from opening a field locker.

Made some improvements to AI pathing.

Reduced boar health and run speed.

Fixed some issues that were occurring with new item notifications.

Stability improvements regarding loading screens and various gameplay interactions.

Players will now be kicked from the match if they are inactive for over 2 minutes.

Field locker reveal will now wait until objects are fully loaded before appearing.

[PC] Friends list now only shows friends that are currently online.

Reduced amount of Medical Stations and Ammo Crates in each map thanks to this Predator: Hunting Grounds update.

Reduced amount of AI spawned on missions and defense points.

Fixed an issue where the defense timer missions would sometimes display the incorrect countdown timer.

Reduced defense timer countdowns on several missions.

Fixed collision on some trees that were blocking bullets and projectiles in its leaves.

Increased Health of Destructible Branches.

Fixed an issue where map collectibles that were not being awarded correctly.

Fixed an issue where the collectible interact would get stuck on screen.

Fixed an issue where weapon lockers would prevent weapon switching if an empty weapon was replaced in the locker.

Fixed an issue where weapon crates were not showing the correct weapon on the weapon swap widget.

Here you will find the complete list of all Predator: Hunting Grounds Patch 1.06 patch notes.