Predator: Hunting Grounds Patch 1.06 Is Out, Various Bug Fixes

IllFonic and Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Predator: Hunting Grounds has received a brand new update. This update is now available on PlayStation 4 and PC. You will find that Predator: Hunting Grounds Patch 1.06 is about 360 MB in size. The developers made various general improvements and made quite a few fixes to maps, Fireteam, Predator, audio, and matchmaking.
Predator: Hunting Grounds is an asymmetric multiplayer video game in which a group of players controls the members of an elite team with tremendous firepower: shotguns, submachine guns, sniper rifles, etc., and another player will control the Predator, a stealthy and acrobatic killing machine with exotic alien technology, like the infamous plasma cannon. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Predator: Hunting Grounds Patch 1.06.
- Reduced amount of Veritanium received when obtaining a duplicate item from opening a field locker.
- Made some improvements to AI pathing.
- Reduced boar health and run speed.
- Fixed some issues that were occurring with new item notifications.
- Stability improvements regarding loading screens and various gameplay interactions.
- Players will now be kicked from the match if they are inactive for over 2 minutes.
- Field locker reveal will now wait until objects are fully loaded before appearing.
- [PC] Friends list now only shows friends that are currently online.
- Reduced amount of Medical Stations and Ammo Crates in each map thanks to this Predator: Hunting Grounds update.
- Reduced amount of AI spawned on missions and defense points.
- Fixed an issue where the defense timer missions would sometimes display the incorrect countdown timer.
- Reduced defense timer countdowns on several missions.
- Fixed collision on some trees that were blocking bullets and projectiles in its leaves.
- Increased Health of Destructible Branches.
- Fixed an issue where map collectibles that were not being awarded correctly.
- Fixed an issue where the collectible interact would get stuck on screen.
- Fixed an issue where weapon lockers would prevent weapon switching if an empty weapon was replaced in the locker.
- Fixed an issue where weapon crates were not showing the correct weapon on the weapon swap widget.
Here you will find the complete list of all Predator: Hunting Grounds Patch 1.06 patch notes. I remind you that IllFonic and Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Predator: Hunting Grounds released on April 24, 2020 for PlayStation 4 and Microsoft Windows.