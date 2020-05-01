Modern Warfare 2 Remastered HDR Not Supported On PC

Modern Warfare 2 Remastered is now out on PC, and unfortunately it seems that a lot of PC players aren’t happy. The reason being because Modern Warfare 2 Remastered HDR apparently isn’t supported by the game, meaning that the visuals won’t be as impressive on PC as they could be everywhere else.

This is especially egregious when one takes into account that the game does have High-Dynamic Ranging on its Playstation 4 version, which helps to spruce up the visuals. But at the same time, the PC version not having HDR does in fact have an explanation.

Apparently, many actual PC monitors are not set up to have high-dynamic ranging, and it’s difficult to implement on a PC anyway when there are so many different monitor types. This might mean that it was easier for Infinity Ward to not bother with it for the PC version.

So, while Modern Warfare 2 Remastered HDR not being present on the PC version of the game can be a disappointment, it might also just be Infinity Ward doing the best that it can to try and make the game still look good on the platform. Other games have previously done the same thing.

Even if there isn’t any HDR supported for the PC version of Modern Warfare 2, the game still looks great on any platform, so you can still enjoy the visuals even if they don’t look as good as they could. Or you can just play on the Playstation 4 version of the game.

Since consoles are far more standardized, it stands to reason that the Playstation 4 and possibly even the Xbox One would be able to support Modern Warfare 2 Remastered HDR when the PC version of the game can’t do the same.

Either way, you can now play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered on the Playstation 4, PC, and Xbox One, so you can try and see which version is best if you like. Multiplayer and Spec Ops components to the game will likely come sometime this summer.