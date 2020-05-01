Last Oasis Patch 1.1.29308 Is Live, Added The Mollusc Walker

A brand new update went live for Last Oasis on PC (Steam). With Last Oasis Patch 1.1.29308, you will find that the developers finally added the Mollusc Walker, a new walker wing type available for the Mollusc, and various other walker improvements. They also made some adjustments and additions to structures, sounds, character, interface, oasis and exploration, creatures, and much more.

Last Oasis servers do have ups and downs, and sometimes it needs some maintenance work to fix it up. If you want to know when Last Oasis servers are down and also working again, check their official twitter account.

Last Oasis is an MMO survival video game set in the distant future where a cataclysmic event shattered the Moon and stopped Earth’s rotation, causing the planet to divide into two extreme and inhospitable environments: one scorched by the Sun and another icy thrown into the deepest darkness. In this objective, the player travels the world with wooden machines powered by the force of the wind and which at the same time serve as mobile bases.

The bases in this game have a multitude of structures so that the user can optimize and survive in these extremely harsh environments, fighting and trading, in a world where resources are more perishable than ever. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Last Oasis Patch 1.1.29308.

Added the Mollusc Walker.

Added new walker wing type available for Mollusc. Coming soon for other walkers!

Made Tusker better at climbing hills and general movement.

Allowed building on walkers inside trading station protection.

Tuned positions and behaviors of walker cameras.

Improved collisions of various Walkers.

Added visual walker leg attachments for all walkers thanks to this Last Oasis patch.

Prevented building under Schmetterling stairs to avoid exploits.

Made walkers automatically logout if inactive for 6 hours.

Increased Buffalo Walker weight limit to the same value as Stiletto.

Added Turkish language localization.

Added Korean language localization.

Added timed packing based on the size of a base.

Added activation delay for Rupu Slings.

Improved target and shooting logic of Rupu Slings thanks to this Last Oasis patch.

Adjusted cameras when manning weapons.

Added new animations for Walker Climber.

Moved Stairs from Heavy Wood Base to Light Wood Base.

Made building non-base structures close the building menu automatically.

Increased water container size of the Bed.

Added physical walker barrier gates.

Added continuous damage to structures and walkers inside objects like rocks.

Here you will find the complete list of all Last Oasis Patch 1.1.29308 patch notes. I remind you that Donkey Crew’s Last Oasis released as an early access title on March 26, 2020 for PC.