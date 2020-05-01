What Could be the Role of King Alfred in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla?

The first teaser trailer for the next Norse themed Assassin’s Creed is now out and it sure did raise some questions. We do know that we’ll be put in the shoes of a Viking warrior but we also see some rather interesting figures. The most prominent is King Alfred, a prominent character in European history. What is King Alfred’s role in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla though?

In reality, King Alfred was the king of Wessex until 899 and was one of the first to defeat the Danish Vikings (Danes) in their tries to establish settlements in England. In Norse history, King Alfred was one of the main antagonists so we bet this will be his main role in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla too. If you didn’t know Alfred as a historic figure, you might know him through the Vikings series. His depiction in the series isn’t 100% on par with history, it does give you some background on his life’s placement through the story.

If history has any role to play in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla then we might see sieging be in a prominent role. As Britannica reads: “The failure of the Danes to make any more advances against Alfred was largely a result of the defensive measures he undertook during the war. Old forts were strengthened and new ones built at strategic sites, and arrangements were made for their continual manning”. If this came out to be true, we are in for some seriously different combat situations than what we’re accustomed to the franchise.

In the teaser, Alfred declares war to the Vikings and organizes a defense to which the intruders seem to be having a tough time. He isn’t actually the orchestrator of the fight since his commander is in charge of the army but, ultimately, he will be the one pulling the strings of the English army.

In Assassin’s Creed, there’s always an antagonist that is more of a strategist than a great warrior. We’ve mostly seen it happening in Origins, which proved to be a soft reboot to the franchise. Now that the series can sway through history with minor assassin elements, we should wait for Valhalla to include more RPG elements and high-value dialogue.

We still don’t know the exact release date for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. However, the trailer states that its launch will be sometime during the winter holiday season of 2020. This makes its release the perfect timing for next-gen consoles. The confirmed platforms for the game are Xbox One, Playstation 4, PC through Ubisoft Store, and Epic Games Store. The trailer also shows the Xbox Series X logo, which means that next-gen consoles will also get their own version of the game. We might get to see more about the game during Microsoft’s reveal of Series X third-party games, just as we saw the first gameplay trailer for Odyssey during the Microsoft event at E3 2019.