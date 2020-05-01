Darksiders Genesis Update 1.03 Released, Fixes And Map Position Feature

Darksiders Genesis has received some important updates in the form of Update 1.03. This patch is now available on PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Take note that the PC patch released on March 20, 2020. You will see that Darksiders Genesis Update 1.03 is quite a small patch, as the download and install size on PS4 is about 147 MB. Something that stands out in this patch is that the developers added a ping and location marker to show the area the player is in.

Darksiders Genesis is an action and role-playing game with a hack and slash nature developed by the Airship Syndicate studio, and is the first spin-off of the iconic and beloved Darksiders saga. The title takes you to the beginning of everything, inviting you to be part of the Council’s struggle to maintain Balance.

Since the dawn of creation, the Council has maintained the correct evolution of destiny through existence. Therefore, and seeing old and new characters, you fight against hordes of demons and creatures of the underworld, even leading you to deal with Lucifer himself. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Darksiders Genesis Update 1.03.

Map will now recenter back to the player location when opened.

More fixes to items not showing on the map and not getting crossed off the map when collected.

Fixed location names showing on an empty map (before you had collected the map).

Collision is more consistent across all sections.

Timing and platforming elements have been adjusted to make jumps more reliable.

Temporary shortcuts added when completing parts of section 3.

Spacing and timing made more forgiving on the final sequence of section 3.

Options: Added an option to set the right and left stick deadzones thanks to this Darksiders Genesis patch.

Missing Trickster Keys that have previously been collected will be restored on reloading a save. This fixes the issue of not being able to open the final door even though you collected all the Trickster Keys.

MP: If a client disconnected or closed their game during a loading screen the host would hang indefinitely at the loading screen. Fixed!

MP: Fixed an issue with ledge spikes not working properly or syncing correctly for the client.

MP: Issues with camera becoming detached from player have been fixed.

MP: Fixed issues with Aether Spark traveling through void portals when controlled by client player.

Splitscreen: Player/enemy silhouettes when occluded by environment are now also shown in split screen.

Here you will find the complete list of all Darksiders Genesis Update 1.03 patch notes. I remind you that Airship Syndicate and THQ Nordic’s Darksiders Genesis released on December 5, 2019 for PC and Google Stadia; and on February 14, 2020 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.