Second Cyberpunk 2077 Celebrity Actor May Be A Villain In The Game

Speculation that has come out because of a leaked screenshot of CD Projekt RED’s upcoming game Cyberpunk 2077 has started to guess that a second Cyberpunk 2077 celebrity actor may be portraying a villain. While we don’t know who is playing them yet, some people are speculating it’s Hiroyuki Sanada in the role.

Hiroyuki Sanada is a mainly Japanese actor who, like Keanu Reeves, is a veteran in his field. While most Westerners may not know most of his catalogue, he played the samurai Ujio in The Last Samurai, Silver Samurai in the X-Men film The Wolverine, and played a small part as a yakuza gang boss killed by Hawkeye in Avengers: Endgame.

Sanada isn’t necessarily a big name in America like Keanu Reeves, who will be playing Johnny Silverhands in the game, but it might be an effort to reach out to Japanese fans if this is actually true. The figure’s face in the screenshot isn’t very prominent, so we don’t know who it actually is or if it will be a second Cyberpunk 2077 celebrity actor at all.

If it does turn out to be Sanada, however, it stands to reason that CD Projekt RED might have gotten other actors to be in the game. After all, if you can get Keanu Reeves to play a major character, you might be able to get another to play the villain.

Of course, until we actually get some kind of cast list, it will likely be a while before we can actually identify who the figure even is. While it could be Sanada, it could just as easily be some other Cyberpunk 2077 celebrity actor we haven’t heard about yet.

Either way, Cyberpunk 2077 will be releasing for the Xbox One, Playstation 4, and PC on September 17. That’s still a long way away, so there’s plenty of time for CD Projekt RED to reveal the rest of the cast and other characters.