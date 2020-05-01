Call Of Duty: Warzone Servers Are A Mess Right Now

The latest patch update for the ongoing third season has somehow taken a blunt hammer to the servers of Call of Duty: Warzone.

In the past few days, a growing number of players have complained about high latencies and choppy gameplay after connecting. Even finding a suitable server has been an issue for Warzone lately. The matchmaking most often takes a considerable amount of time, placing players in extensive queues. Furthermore, the pre-match lobbies of Warzone have been facing difficulties as well in finding players as it has become common for the pre-match timer to reset a few times while the server tries to fill in the empty slots.

Activision is yet to acknowledge the server-related issues but has confirmed to be working on a fix for the in-game voice chat that fell victim after the latest patch update. For whatever reason, players are either unable to communicate in Warzone or are only able to get through partial sentences before the voice chat fails.

There are also other issues plaguing Warzone right now. The main screen, for example, sometimes refuses to show particular characters of a party. Logging into the game has become slower as well, which probably has to do with the aforementioned server-related concerns. The menu navigation has become sluggish for most players and then there are the random crashes in Warzone that have become too common for comfort.

Elsewhere, the same patch update was recently data-mined to uncover around a dozen different playlists that are yet to release for Warzone. They include a Classic Battle Royale that removes cash, contracts, loadouts, respawns, and the gulag; Mo Gulag Mo Problems that removes buy-backs; Bring Your Own Loadout that allows players to start with their chosen loadouts like in Plunder; and more.

Unfortunately, the leak made no mention of duos coming to Warzone anytime soon. That particular playlist has been highly wished for since the start and was speculated to be part of the ongoing third season. Infinity Ward will hopefully take the request into consideration soon.