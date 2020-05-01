Call Of Duty: Warzone Leak Confirms A Dozen Playlists, Duos Still Missing

Infinity Ward apparently has been sitting over a dozen different playlists that are yet to release for Call of Duty: Warzone.

Following the recent update, data miners were able to extract a ton of information that has been verified. However, do note that content residing within lines of codes has no guarantee to be released. Hence, the discovered playlists may or may not see the light of day for Warzone in the coming weeks. Also note that some of the playlists were found with accompanying descriptions while others were not and hence, leading to a bit of guesswork.

Classic Battle Royale

Removes cash, contracts, loadouts, respawns, and the gulag.

Mo Gulag Mo Problems

Removes buy-backs, and dead players enter the gulag until the final three circles.

Bring Your Own Loadout

Players start with their chosen loadouts like in Plunder.

Non-Stop

The toxic gas field keeps closing without pause from the first circle.

PewPew

Features high-damage pistols with explosive physics.

Run Like Hell

Each circle closes faster than a sprinting player.

Bottom Line

Removes the gulag and players respawn automatically if they have enough cash.

Realism

Features a minimal HUD for immersion.

Most Wanted

Possibly, players with the most kills will be visible on the map.

One Shot

Possibly, a hardcore playlist for Warzone where players die in a single shot.

Stimulus

Possibly, increases the amount of cash earned and found for more purchases.

Inflation Redeployment

Possibly, increases the cost of buy-backs.

Infinite Gulag

No idea.

Unfortunately, the leak made no mention of duos coming to Warzone anytime soon. That particular playlist has been highly wished for since the start and was speculated to be part of the ongoing third season. Infinity Ward will hopefully take the request into consideration soon.

Take note that Infinity Ward mentioned last week that the matchmaking of Warzone will be tweaked to force suspected cheaters to play against each other in a sort of prison island. Hence, significantly reducing the number of cheaters in every match, at least in theory. That matchmaking change was supposed to go live this week. It may as well be already live but Infinity Ward has not provided any confirmation for the time being.