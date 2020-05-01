Borderlands 3 Patch & Hotfix April 30 Is Live, Loot The Universe Moves To Promethea

A brand new update went live for Borderlands 3 on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. With Borderlands 3 Patch & Hotfix April 30, you will find that the developers moved the Loot the Universe mini event to Promethea until May 7, they addressed drop rates in Mayhem Mode, and also concerns reported by the community. Something else that stands out in this update is that they reduced the time between Moxxtails donations on the ECHOcast from 60 seconds to 30 seconds.

Borderlands 3 is the latest installment of the Borderlands first-person action saga, considered the father of looter shooters. The 3rd part leads us again through a galactic adventure full of extravagant characters, epic enemies & duels with exciting bosses, equipped with multiple weapons. Below you will find the complete list of all Borderlands 3 Patch & Hotfix April 30 patch notes.

The Loot the Universe mini-event is moving across the galaxy to Promethea! Jump onto the planet until May 7 at 9:00 AM PT, when it changes to Eden-6.

Adjusted the drop rate for Legendary items in Mayhem Mode.

Adjusted the drop rates for Anointed gear in Mayhem Mode.

Activated the Loot the Universe event on Promethea.

Lowered the O.P.Q System’s secondary rate of fire to prevent stability concerns due to the Gunner’s ability to spawn an excessive number of drones.

Addressed a reported concern that Badass Enemies in the Guns, Love, and Tentacles DLC were sometimes only dropping common and rare items thanks to this Borderlands 3 update.

Addressed a reported progression blocker that could sometimes occur when enemies would fail to spawn during “Protect the Nibblenomicon”.

Addressed a reported concern that The Amourettes would stand up and float when being defeated with the “Dominate” status effect during “The Horror in the Woods”.

Addressed a reported stuck spot behind the wooden wall during the “The Shadow of Cursehaven”.

Addressed a reported stuck spot on the pipes during “The Nibblenomicon”.

Addressed a reported stuck spot on the right of the Amourette camp wall during “The Horror in the Woods”.

Reduced the time between Moxxtails donations on the ECHOcast from 60 seconds to 30 seconds.

I remind you that Borderlands 3 has been on sale since September 13 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC; and December 17, 2019 for Google Stadia.