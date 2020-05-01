Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Smart Delivery System Makes It Playable On Both Generations

Even though Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is slated to come out at the same time as the Xbox Series X, in the Holiday period of this year, there’s no reason to agonize over which console you need to buy it for. The game’s store listing promoted the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Smart Delivery capabilities.

Smart Delivery is a new mechanic for Microsoft’s upcoming console that allows games equipped with it to be able to be played on either the Xbox One or the Xbox Series X with no progression lost between them, in a similar manner to the Play Anywhere policy.

Not only is this convenient for most Assassin’s Creed fans, it also means that you only have to buy one copy of the game, without worrying about any kind of remaster or port making you wish you’d bought a different version and making you spend more money. Another game with this capability will be Cyberpunk 2077, when it releases in September.

The Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Smart Delivery system will also help gamers to be able to smoothly transition their games from the Xbox One to the Series X when they come out. With the console reputed to be backwards compatible with a huge number of Xbox One games, it’s definitely not a continuation of the Xbox One’s initial “no backwards compatibility” policy.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be putting players into the boots of a Viking Assassin named Eivor in the tumultuous Dark Ages, carrying us around the North Sea from Scandinavia to England as we raid, build, and accumulate power.

If you plan on getting the game on an Xbox console when it comes out in the holidays of this year, then the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Smart Delivery system will be with you as you make the transition from Xbox One to Xbox Series X.