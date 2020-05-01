Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Settlement Will Shape The Story As You Play

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla appears to be taking a page out of a number of previous games with the introduction of a settlement, which will be run by the player and will change as your story progresses. The Assassin’s Creed Valhalla settlement will also offer new insight into the Viking culture.

While many people know of Vikings as a race of savage sea raiders that pillaged and plundered the coastline of Europe during the Dark Ages, that wasn’t all that they were known for, possessing a rich culture and at one point settling a significant portion of England in a kingdom called the Danelaw.

Various other Assassin’s Creed games such as 2, 3, and Black Flag have all included settlements that players could manage, building buildings and upgrades to them as they earned money and progressed the story and eventually turning them into bustling settlements. The Assassin’s Creed Valhalla settlement might be a bit different.

As you play the game, you’ll see your settlement prosper and grow. Your clanmates will live here, and you’ll also be able to engage in diplomacy with other Viking clans, such as arranging marriages, or even going on romantic subplots of your own.

It also makes the settlement serve as something of a hub, rather than how players simply go from place to place on the map with nowhere to go back to between missions. Lead producer Julien Laferrière even compares it to Skyhold and the Normandy from BioWare’s Dragon Age and Mass Effect series, both of which you go back to between missions.

Hopefully the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla settlement will be all that it’s cracked up to be. However, we won’t know for sure until the full game comes out sometime in the holidays of this year for the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, and PC.