Ubisoft Registers Domain For Assassin’s Creed Valhalla [Update]

UPDATE: Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla has now been officially announced. A trailer will be coming tomorrow.

Ubisoft is getting ready to announce the newest Assassin’s Creed game, and news recently came out that they’ve registered a domain for the game, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. While the name is somewhat off, the title does support what leaks have told us, that the game will be Viking-focused in nature.

Valhalla in this case is the Viking afterlife, created for those who die honorably in battle, where they fight all day and feast all night in training for the coming of Ragnarok. Along with the domain acquisition, Ubisoft has been unveiling the new setting through an art stream on Twitter.

While the announcement of Valhalla finally does confirm that a new Assassin’s Creed is on the way, it’s not much of a surprise. Multiple leaks have been given out previously that tell of various narrative facts about the game, though they still aren’t confirmed yet despite the game’s setting.

However, at the same time, it’s likely Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will confirm those leaks on its own. Players will likely be playing a Viking Assassin that will not only be able to explore Scandanavia, but also the British Isles in their own personal longboat.

Considering the pattern that has been used in the past two Assassin’s Creed games, Origins and Odyssey, where the mythology of those eras has been put to use in side-missions, Valhalla might have a similar style to it, especially considering the huge amount of tales from Norse mythology.

We’ll likely be learning more about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla in the lead-up to its release date, but Ubisoft likely won’t announce that for a while either, especially with the coronavirus pandemic happening right now. In the meantime, if you want to see the artwork being done, you can follow this link or see the artwork after it’s done, depending on where Ubisoft posts it.