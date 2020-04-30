The Last of Us Part II File Size Is Enormous, Free Up Some Space

Remember back when digital copies of video games weighted around 20-30GB and we considered that to be a lot? Those days are over with more and more AAA games releasing at around 60GB. The latest to join the norm is The Last of Us Part II as Its file size has been confirmed to require 100GB of space.

The news comes from Playstation’s own direct store, including information about the game’s release. In the information section, it reads that The Last of Us 2 file size needs 100GB of space.

This doesn’t mean that you’ll have to download that entire amount for The Last of Us Part II. It does give out a rough estimation though. Given what we’ve seen with previous releases like Final Fantasy 7 Remake, we might be looking at a 70-80GB download right there. Note that this stands for the digital copy of The Last of Us 2.

Sony Interactive Entertainment has already confirmed that the retail copy for Naughty Dog’s next title will ship with 2 discs. This means that you’ll get most of that huge file size for The Last of Us 2 without downloading.

We don’t know for sure if there is some type of downloadable content for the physical copy, for the time being. Many games release with a first day patch, we don’t know if this is the case with this one too. At least The Last of Us 2 release day is approaching fast.

Yesterday, May 29th was the day for the initial release for The Last of Us 2. Unfortunately, the game is in delay due to the current global quarantine situation. The latest news wants it to release on June 19th, exclusively on Playstation 4.

This comes as the perfect timing for Sony Interactive Entertainment since the company is supposed to host a reveal event for Playstation 5 a couple of weeks prior to the game’s launch. Since shipping will start slow in the next weeks, you should buy the game in a digital copy. However, this means that you’ll have to download the complete The Last of Us 2 file size. Would you rather wait for shipping or downloading?