Star Citizen Alpha 3.9.0 Is Out, Various New Features

A brand new patch went live for Star Citizen on PC. With Star Citizen Alpha 3.9.0, you will find that the devs added various new features like the microTech clothing collection, a few new locations, Esperia Prowler ship, new ship weapon: Esperia Lightstrike Cannons, new contact list and party system flow via unification with Spectrum friend’s list, two new surface harvestables, and much more.

Star Citizen is the largest and most ambitious of space simulators, developed by the father of the legendary Wing Commander saga, veteran Chris Roberts. The game takes place on a persistent and massive world in which thousands of players from all over the world can pilot a wide variety of spaceships while performing the tasks of an explorer, a merchant, a soldier or even a space pirate.

The freedom of action and the realism in the handling of the starships are two of the biggest attractions of a game that seeks to become strong in depth and simulation, but where there is also room for FPS parts. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Star Citizen Alpha 3.9.0.

Locations: Added New Babbage Landing Zone – Interiors.

Locations: Added Klescher automated prison.

Locations: Added microTech Moons: Calliope, Clio, and Euterpe.

Locations: Added caves and cave missions to microTech and its moons.

Locations: Added food to shops and stands throughout the verse thanks to this Star Citizen patch.

Gameplay: New Criminal Mission: Hijacked Caterpillar Prisoner Transport.

Gameplay: Added mining laser sub-items.

Gameplay: Introduced a volatile mineable ore.

Gameplay: Added two new surface harvestables.

Here you will find the complete list of all Star Citizen Alpha 3.9.0 patch notes. I remind you that Cloud Imperium Games’ development of the game started in 2011 and there is unfortunately still no official release date.