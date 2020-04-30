PC Dataminers Discover Modern Warfare 2 Remastered Multiplayer And Spec Ops

Despite the fact that it released without either of those modes, a number of dataminers have apparently discovered that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered multiplayer and Spec Ops modes are in fact included in the game despite prior fears. This likely means that the two will be activated at some point in the near future.

Multiplayer is an integral part of any Call of Duty game, and it’s likely that the reason that Modern Warfare 2 Remastered does have its own multiplayer activated is because of the rebooted Modern Warfare game that came out late last year.

Since Warzone had just recently released when Modern Warfare 2 Remastered came out, it’s likely that Activision wanted the game’s multiplayer unusable in order to allow Warzone more time to take in an audience. It’s likely that they’ll allow the full game to be updated at a later date.

Either way, since there hasn’t been any real news of a Call of Duty for this year yet, once Activision allows Modern Warfare 2 Remastered multiplayer to be activated within the game along with Spec Ops, hopefully more people will be inclined to play the game.

Considering that Modern Warfare 2 was hailed for a good long while as having some of the best multiplayer in the franchise, not to mention the uproar at multiplayer and Spec Ops not being included from the beginning, hopefully Activision will activate it soon.

There’s no details on when the activation might happen, either. It will likely be sometime later this year, but without official word from Activision we have no idea of an actual date. It could be just a few weeks from now, or several months.

Either way, hopefully there won’t be too long of a wait between now and Spec Ops and multiplayer coming out for the game.