Pathfinder Closed Alpha Now Available, Late Backer Campaign Included

Owlcat Games, who have already developed one Pathfinder RPG in the form of Pathfinder: Kingmaker, have announced that their upcoming game, Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, will be having a closed alpha starting today, along with a late backer opportunity. The Pathfinder closed alpha is only for backers.

Pathfinder is an up and coming tabletop RPG based on Dungeons and Dragons with a number of noticeable differences, and the two Pathfinder games from Owlcat are the first two video games that it’s had. Isometric RPGs, the games themselves are expanded versions of various “Adventure Paths” from the tabletop game.

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous focuses on the campaign of the same name, where a horde of demons pouring out of a demonic portal known as the Worldwound put the rest of the world in jeopardy after a mystic site called a Wardstone, which helps to keep them contained, is sabotaged.

It falls to the player character and a party of fellow adventurers to stop the demons and save the world. The closed alpha will give backers that donated to the campaign the ability to play through the first two chapters of the game.

If you aren’t part of the Pathfinder closed alpha now, however, Owlcat is allowing a “Slacker Backer” campaign to run. Interested backers can not only contribute to the Kickstarter but also buy access to the alpha for $15. The Slacker Backer campaign will go towards funding new classes, along with new dinosaur animal companions.

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous is supposed to be releasing sometime in June of 2021 exclusively on the PC. If you want to get in on the Pathfinder closed alpha yourself, you can go to the game’s official website and buy your way into the alpha while also supporting the title, or you can buy Pathfinder: Kingmaker on Steam.