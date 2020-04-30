Apex Legends Port For PS5 And Xbox Series X Might Be Coming, Hints Respawn Job Offer

A new Respawn job offer might have just confirmed that we would be getting an Apex Legends port for PS5 and Xbox Series X, though so far it’s only a hint so there’s no actual guarantee that we’ll be getting the game on the Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X yet. We just have to wait and see.

We haven’t heard much about any games that would be released on the Xbox Series X and Playstation 5, mainly hearing about games that will be releasing late this year that will be getting two different versions, like Cyberpunk 2077, which will have discs for the Xbox One and Xbox Series X.

If Apex Legends does turn out to be one of those games lucky enough to be ported, it might gain a decisive advantage over other games like Fortnite and Call of Duty: Warzone, being the first battle royale game to make it to the Playstatino 5 and Xbox One.

The Respawn job offer is asking for a Senior Rendering Engineer, who will have to push next-gen consoles and the PC beyond their limits for Apex Legends. While it’s not necessarily a confirmation of an Apex Legends port, it does mention both the game and next-generation consoles in the same sentence.

Apex Legends has rapidly come to rival other big battle royale games like Fortnite, Call of Duty Warzone, and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds since it released in February of last year. Despite the backdraft of a game set in the Titanfall universe not having any mechanics from the Titanfall games, Apex Legends rapidly came into its own.

Considering that the Xbox Series X and Playstation 5 will both be coming out sometime at the end of this year, it’s likely we’ll be seeing official news of an Apex Legends port at some point in the future, though it’s still best to wait for actual confirmation before celebrating.