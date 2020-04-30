Gears Tactics Act 2 Chapter 7 Baiting the Hook Walkthrough

Baiting the Hook is the seventh chapter of Act 2 in Gears Tactics and its objective is very simple. In Gears Tactics Act 2 Chapter 7 Baiting the Hook, you need to make your way towards the URI Truck and eliminate all the enemies in your path.

To help you kill off all the enemies and reach the URI Truck, we’ve made this guide to walk you through the entirety of Act 2 Chapter 7 mission.

Gears Tactics Act 2 Chapter 7 Baiting the Hook

Your one and only objective in this mission is to reach the URI Truck. It’ll be guarded by several hostiles, who’ll be somewhat spread across.

Start off by throwing a grenade at the ones to the right who are close together; and also, set up an Overwatch towards them. Then, set up another Overwatch for the hostiles to the left.

After the enemy turn, use your guns to weaken the hostiles nearby and then finish them off with another grenade.

Kill the rest of them by using Overwatch and then sniping them. Eliminate the weak ones close to you using a melee attack.

After you clear the area and move forward, more hostiles will spawn towards the left.

These enemies will be much easier to take than as compared to the previous ones because of their tiny health pool.

Once they’ve been taken care of, a Boomer will spawn, accompanied by some more of them.

Though the Boomer is very menacing, you can easily take him out using your Sniper and Vanguard to proceed Baiting the Hook mission.

Now that he’s dead, make your way further towards the truck and set up Overwatch in its direction. You’ll have to face 5 more hostiles before you can reach it.

Since they’ll come straight towards you, Overwatch will do a ton of damage. 2 or 3 of them will stand close together so you can weaken them using your guns and then finish the job with a grenade.

After you kill all five of them, a cutscene will start showing you jumping into the truck and heading off.

This will conclude the seventh chapter of Act 2: Baiting the Hook.