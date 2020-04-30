Garry’s Mod April 2020 Update Is Live, New Mountable Games

Facepunch Studios and Valve’s Garry’s Mod has received a brand new patch. This patch is now available on PC. With Garry’s Mod April 2020 Update, you will find that the developers introduces 2 new mountable games: The Stanley Parable and Fistful of Frags. They also addressed an issue with the voice chat quality in GM, and hopefully voice chat will now sound much better than it used to.

Garry’s Mod is an environment that allows you to play freely with the physical engine. Unlike in most games, there are no predetermined goals or objectives. They provide you with the tools and give you the freedom to play. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Garry’s Mod April 2020 Update.

Added Fistful of Frags mounting support.

Added The Stanley Parable mounting support.

Added “Steam Voice Options” to Voice tab in Options.

Added “sbox_search_maxresults” console variable, affects Sandbox search result limit.

“Enable PvP” option being disabled (sbox_playershurtplayers) no longer unexpectedly disables self damage.

“Make Persistent” property is now properly hidden if persistence is disabled.

weapon_base no longer creates Lua error when given to NPCs.

Fixed suit death voice lines playing on respawn with gmod_suit 1 thanks to this Garry’s Mod patch.

Models that exceed MAXSTUDIOFLEXVERTS no longer crash the game, such as SFM models.

Weapons dropped by players no longer give extra reserve ammo when picked back up.

Undoing in TextEntry (CTRL+Z) also restores the scroll amount, fixing weird behavior in certain cases (issues/1588).

Fixed view model hands sometimes floating in the direction of map origin, notably when exiting vehicles.

“Players have godmode” setting (sbox_godmode) works in singleplayer.

You can now use tools like Balloons on brush entities such as gm_construct’s colorable room and the mirror.

Throwing props at NPCs/Players using the Physics Gun now correctly gives kill credit to the player who threw the prop, not the prop itself thanks to this Garry’s Mod patch.

“fps_max” console command can now be changed while in a server.

Some sounds are now properly muted if game loses focus and snd_mute_losefocus is set to 1.

Increased voice chat sample rate to 44100Hz to improve voice chat quality.

Added expected download size for Workshop files when connecting to servers. This is a rough estimate of how much disk space will be used, not bandwidth which will always be lower.

Added icons for the 2 new CS:GO maps and for maps from new mountable games.

Updated Facepunch logo on the intro screen.

Sandbox Balloons, Buttons and Emitters can now be made transparent via the Color tool.

Here you will find the complete list of all Garry’s Mod April 2020 Update patch notes. I remind you that Garry’s Mod released on November 29, 2006 for PC; on September 23, 2010 for Mac OS X; and on June 5, 2013 for Linux.