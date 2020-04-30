New Rumor Suggests That A Forza Motorsport Reboot Is Happening

Turn 10 is busy with the development of their next video game. Their job listings, most of which span over a month, confirm that the studio is working for a new Forza title for the Xbox Series X. A new rumor suggests that game to be a Forza Motorsport reboot. In addition, this title will bring a new spin into the franchise.

Let’s take a look at what we know for sure. Turn 10 Studios is indeed working on a new game, which will use a brand new engine. Everyone who follows Forza news knows that this is something that is true for the franchise right now. In addition, the studio is looking for a Franchise Manager for Forza. Everything falls into place. That’s where the new rumor comes and complicates things.

According to this rumor coming from Reddit user, karp1964, Forza Motorsport 8 will, in reality, be a Forza Motorsport reboot baring the name of the first title. Apparently, the Forza reboot will be developed with the help of a new engine. Supposedly, it will include a wide variety of off-road racing, starting from some rally stages, truck off-road racing, and more.

In addition, there will be a bunch of licensed racing leagues, championships, and up to 54 cars on the track. Everything will be new and ready for its release on Xbox Series X.

Although Microsoft is not ready to announce something yet, there’s a timing for that too. The company intends to host a summer event revealing more information on the next console. Well also get information on some exclusive titles in the making.

For the time being, we have Halo Infinite, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Bleeding Edge, and more coming to Xbox consoles in the near future. Xbox Game Pass is also at its best with games like Nier Automata, Red Dead Redemption 2, and more available on the service.