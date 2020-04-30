Dying Light Update 1.25 Is Out, Balance Iterations In Be The Zombie

Techland’s Dying Light has received a brand new patch. This patch is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. With Dying Light Update 1.25, you will find that the developers made some very important balance iterations in Be The Zombie. They also added new weapons, new blueprints, new outfits; a splash screen that informs about events; throwable items, and much more.

Dying Light is an open world game in which the player finds himself in a vast urban environment in the purest Dead Island style. The first person and the experience of the studio in this type of proposals makes this a title in which infected and predators will ensure that the hunter is the hunted. Below you will find the complete list of all Dying Light Update 1.25 patch notes.

Added new weapons and blueprints.

Added new outfits.

Minor bug fixes.

Add splash screen that informing about events.

Balance iterations in Be The Zombie.

Autobalance removed and re-adjusted for: Respawn timers for Hunters and Players, Flashlight, Dodge ability, Resource regeneration.

Reduced UV Flashlight DPS for all modes (1v1 through 4v1).

Reduced Flashlight Range reduced for all modes thanks to this Dying Light patch.

Throwable items.

Increased flare charges in 1v1.

Flare cooldown decreased in 2v1 – 4v1.

Players can now throw two firecrackers before the item goes on cooldown.

Increased grenade charges in all modes.

Increased firecracker charges in all modes.

Decreased charges for molotovs in 1v1 & 2v1.

Decreased molotov cooldown to 30 seconds from 90 if the charge is not fully drained thanks to this Dying Light patch.

Decreased molotov cooldown to 60 seconds from 90 if the charge is fully drained

Combat Abilities.

Reduced dropkick range.

Reduced dropkick damage.

Hive Nest Balancing.

Tweaked nest distance in Slums/Old Town.

Tweaked nest distance in the Countryside (The Following DLC).

I remind you that Techland’s Dying Light released on January 28, 2015 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.