Double Fine Picks Naughty Dog’s Designer For Xbox “AAA Unannounced Project”

Double Fine Productions apparently has plans to bring more than just the much-awaited Psychonauts 2 once the next-generation phase rolls out.

Earlier today, Edgar Newman, former senior game designer at Naughty Dog, was spotted on LinkedIn to have joined Double Fine Productions for an unannounced triple-a project under the umbrella of Xbox Game Studios. Newman worked on The Last of Us Part 2 for nearly three years before jumping ship earlier in the month as lead game designer for whatever Double Fine Productions is cooking behind closed doors. While no details are available, the unannounced project looks to be definitely heading for Xbox Series X.

#DoubleFine is working on an Unannounced AAA Project for the #XboxSeriesX 👀 Edgar Newman, an ex-senior game designer at Naughty Dog is now working on: "AAA Unannounced Project at Double Fine, Xbox Game Studio"https://t.co/JFO0HIrWog Credit to @TheWunderfizz for the heads up pic.twitter.com/tGXusPm9o0 — Idle Sloth 🙅🏻‍♂️1️⃣2️⃣❎ (@IdleSloth1984) April 30, 2020

Double Fine Productions joined Xbox Game Studios last June and as such, the new triple-a offering is probably in early development. Hence, an announcement will likely not be coming anytime soon. In the meanwhile, Psychonauts 2 remains in active development to release sometime in late 2020 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC — at least officially.

Double Fine Productions is now being speculated to release Psychonauts 2 as a launch offering for Xbox Series X. The developer was already revealed to be working with next-generation technology last December and hence, seeing Psychonauts 2 release for Xbox Series X at launch will hardly be surprising.

Should a next-generation announcement arrive in the coming months, would PlayStation 5 be included as well? The possibility of that happening is actually low. Psychonauts 2 is being published by Xbox Game Studios. Everything from marketing to funding is being handled by Microsoft. While the game is still enroute for PlayStation 4, Microsoft would rather use the opportunity to announce its first next-generation console exclusive game of the… well next-generation. Xbox Series X boasting such an iconic platformer as a launch title would also go well for its worldwide launch.