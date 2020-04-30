Destiny 2 Hotfix 2.8.1.1 Released, Adjusts Weaponry And Some Issues

Bungie has released a new Destiny 2 hotfix today that despite being small does make a few important changes. It isn’t much, but Hotfix 2.8.1.1 deals with an issue with Warmind cells, making adjustments on the Exotic weapon Hard Light, and also fixed various issues with the game’s most recent Season Pass.

First off, Bungie has fixed an issue with the Warmind cells that are a part of this season that once again partially focuses on Rasputin. The issue was that Guardians picking up Warmind cells during play would gain ability energy from them, but that has now been fixed by Bungie.

Issue number two of the Destiny 2 Hotfix deals with the Exotic weapon Hard Light, an Auto Rifle that can swap between different energy types so that players can always have an answer to shielded enemies. Bungie has made a number of changes to the weapon.

For starters, Hard Light’s damage falloff (where the damage decreases with distance) has been floored at 0.7x. This is .2x up from the Auto Rifle standard of 0.5x. The rifle’s richochet damage (as its shots can also bounce off walls) has been split between PVP and PVE. PVP gets 1.35x damage, while PVE gets the normal 2.0x. A recoil adjustment that made the weapon too stable has also been removed.

The third and final problem fixed in the Destiny 2 hotfix deals with the Season Pass. Level 32 and 92 upgrades in the season pass’s experience bar now unlock for all three of your characters, so you don’t have to earn it three times for all three characters. If you were previously locked out of these various bonuses before the hotfix, you can now access them.

This might be one of multiple hotfixes in the future, as apparently error codes are a significant part of the game now to players’ frustrations. Hopefully Bungie will continue to keep players updated on what they’re doing to make the game keep running smoothly. You can read the hotfix notes yourself here.