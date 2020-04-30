Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Release Date Set For September?

Over the past few hours, Assassin’s Creed fans had the chance to find out of the next addition to the franchise as well as anticipating its first teaser trailer. Ubisoft is releasing the trailer in 15 hours and with it, we might get more. Will the previous leaks that want the release date for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla to be in September to become true? Or will we have to wait for more for the game to launch?

Previous Assassin’s Creed Valhalla leaks set its release date for September 29th. Even though the game was not even official since today, the timing felt right. Especially since Ubisoft chose an early autumn release with previous additions to the series. We might get a chance to get a clear picture when the teaser trailer releases later today. Ubisoft has even posted an art Timelapse video on Youtube, showing the first artwork piece for the game. Needless to say, it looks beautiful.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla seems to be following the footsteps of Odyssey and straying from the classic AC formula. However, we’ll have to wait and see how much of what we’ve learned from rumors are true. For now, leaks want the game to be spread across multiple countries, with more RPG elements and a more expansive storyline. We wouldn’t expect more from a Viking game. After God of War, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, and For Honor, we’re sure Ubisoft will set the bar even higher.

We don’t have a set release date for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla yet. The September 29th leak though looks like a plausible scenario. This summer will be a tough one for new video game releases due to the current quarantine crisis. An early autumn launch is the perfect timing for a game that is in its late steps of development. As for its platforms, the game will most likely release on Playstation 4 and Xbox One, with a future edition on PS5 and Xbox Series X. A PC edition is 100% certain while we might also see it in the Google Stadia library too.